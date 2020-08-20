URBANA - Ronald A. Thomas, age 73, passed away. He was born on October 20, 1946 in Cable, Ohio to Jerry and Donna (Anderson) Thomas. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers, David Thomas, Donnie Thomas, and Brian Thomas, and nephew, Kyle Thomas.

Ron is survived by his daughter, Juli (Kyle) Springer and son, Greg (Marcie) Thomas; his loving companion, Cindy Oelker; his 3 grandchildren, Austin and Annie Springer and Bryce Faulk; his sister, Marsha (Greg) Fortney, and brother, Max Thomas; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Ron graduated from Graham High School in 1964. He was a self-employed owner of Ron Thomas Builders. He was a member of the United States Army National Guard. Ron was an avid golfer that loved spending time on the course with his friends. More than anything, he absolutely loved his grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. at WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME with his funeral following at 3 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to James Cancer Center, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, OH 43210 or https://www.giveto.osu.edu/makeagift/OnlineGivingDonation.aspx?Source_Code=DEV_AG-MED_CHRI-JamesWeb-ON-S&Fund=313545 in Ronald's honor. Condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com