UTRECHT, Netherlands - Utrecht, Netherlands - Ronald E. "Black Horse" Chavers, Ph.D., graduated life on the 5th of July at the age of 89, in Utrecht, the Netherlands, after several months of declining health. Ronald was born on February 1, 1931, in Urbana, Ohio to Raymond P. and Amanda L. (Buckney) Chavers. He has led a remarkable life, meeting, collaborating and inspiring a lot of people. He has done so many things in his life and all the things he did he did with full conviction. Ronald was a boxer in his teen years, served in the US Army in Germany, studied Theology, Economics, and Arts and finally graduated with a doctoral degree in Philosophy in Berlin, Germany. He traveled all over the world and has worked internationally with multiple Universities and organizations. He was an African-Native-American Philosopher, methodologist and Professor of Cultural and Symbolic Studies, affiliated with the Intercultural Open University, member of the League of International Universities, International Council of Higher Education (official UNESCO non-governmental organization). He founded the intercultural and interdisciplinary institute DIES, -Community for Development - History, in Utrecht, The Netherlands. He developed his own type of martial arts, performed cultural and shamanistic dances, wrote Haiku's, and painted 10 meter long paintings. Ronald also authored several books and articles which are held in the Ronald Chavers Foundation. Some of his works can be viewed at www.ronaldchavers.com.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Mayumi Chavers-Egawa, his daughters, Keiko (Gregory Penney) Penney Chavers, Reika (Cedric Sijlbing) Chavers, his grandchildren, Koi Penney Chavers, Aiko Sijlbing Chavers, Ami Penney Chavers, and his sister, Kathryn A. (Chavers) Portis, Nieces and nephews, Tonya Stillgess, Allen Gregory (Denise) Portis, Sr., Lucilla (Jeffrey) Harris, Michael R. (Debora Pariano) Portis, Pamela J. (Michael Reeves) Portis Harris, Angela L. Portis, Gretchen I. (Tyrone) Moore, and many great-nieces/nephews and cousins. Ronald was preceded in death by his parents Raymond P. and Amanda (Buckney) Chavers, his son, Yoshi Chavers, his sister, Sophia J (Chavers) Turner, brother-in-law Lester Portis, Jr. and his niece, Marcella A. Portis. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and dear friend to many. We will all miss him dearly. Warm regards, Familie Chavers-Egawa. Correspondence: farewellronald@gmail.com