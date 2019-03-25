URBANA - Ronald E. Daniel, 75, of Urbana, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 23, 2019 in Springfield Regional Medical Center.

He was born January 8, 1944 in Paintsville, Ky. to the late Joseph and Naolia (Conley) Daniel.

Ronald proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed for 25 years with Johnson Manufacturing and retired from the Bundy Corporation. Ron was a member of First Baptist Church, American Legion, Eagles and enjoyed gardening, going for walks and watching the Bengals.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Darlene Daniel, his son, Eric (Leslie) Daniel, his brother, Frank (Sue) Daniel, his sister, Brenda (John) Adams and his sister-in-law, Janet Curtis, his grandchildren, Tonya Walters, Ashley Hutchinson, Brett Daniel, Austin Daniel, Aaron Cordial, Ryan Cordial and Braylen Daniel, 14 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Jake Daniel, two sons, Charlie Daniel and Michael Cordial.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019 in the funeral home with Pastor Jim Van Zile officiating. Burial will follow in OakDale Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the American Legion Pearce Kerns Post 120, Urbana, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, 401 N. Main St., Urbana, Ohio 43078.

