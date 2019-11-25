CANTON, Ill. - Ronald Eugene Dilts died on November 21, 2019, at Farmington Country Manor. He was born on October 14th, 1938 in Fiatt, Illinois. Surviving is his wife, Brenda Varnold Dilts. They were married on August 6, 1961. Ronald was the father of Lyn (Shawn) Snowman and Eric (Natalie) Dilts. Ronald was the grandfather of five grandchildren; Amanda (Joe) Valentin, Lauren (Jacob) Ray, Stephen (Mareigh) Snowman, Maayan Dilts, Jacob Dilts and six great-grandchildren.

Also surviving is a brother, Charles (Virginia) Dilts of Florida and a sister, Nancy Williams Peterson of Arizona, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding in death were his parents; Charles Emery Dilts and Catherine Hunt Dilts, along with one nephew Edward M. Dilts.

Ronald was a US Army veteran serving at Ft. Hood Texas 1961-1963. He retired from International Harvester after 43 years of service at Canton, Illinois and Springfield, Ohio plants.

Ronald was a 50-year life member of Morning Star Masonic Lodge 734 in Canton, Illinois. He was also a retired member of UAW Local 658. He was a member of the First Christian Church, Canton Illinois.

Memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at SEDGWICK FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY in Canton, IL, where a visitation will be held from 1-1:45 PM. Masonic rites will be conducted at 1:45 PM. Pastor Hank Anderson will officiate. Burial of ashes will follow services at Fiatt Cemetery in Fiatt, IL. Memorials can be made to the . Cremation rites will be accorded with Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton, IL. To view Ronald's DVD or to make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com