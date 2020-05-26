Ronald Fremder
DAYTON - Ronald Fremder, 70, of Kettering passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020. Ronald was born February 13, 1950 to James Fremder and Lela (Fox) Fremder, who precede him in death. Also preceding him was his brother Jack Fremder. Ronald leaves to cherish his memory his brother James R. (Peggy) Fremder of Huntsville, OH, sister Beverly (Doug) Henry of Bellefontaine, OH, sister-in-law JoAnn Fremder of Kettering, OH. Also surviving are his nieces and nephews Jimmy (Beth) Fremder, Kristina (Ryan) Kean, Mike (Cindy) Brugler, Damon Henry, Danielle Henry, Darci (Nick) Overbey, several great-nieces and nephews. Ron was a 1968 graduate of Indian Lake High School in Lewistown, OH. He was employed by Ohio Bell/AT & T as a cable splicer for more than 30 years. Ronald served his country in the United States Army from 1969 to 1971 and did a tour of duty in Viet Nam from 1970 to 1971. Graveside services will be Friday, May 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery, 8135 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton, OH 45414 with Pastor Bryan Meadows presiding. Arrangements are entrusted to NEWCOMER CREMATIONS, FUNERALS & RECEPTIONS, DAYTON NORTH CHAPEL. Messages of sympathy and support to his family may be shared with his family at www.NewcomerDayton.com. COVID-19 guidelines will be observed.

Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
