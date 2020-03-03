BELLEFONTAINE - Ronald G. Jacobs, 75, of Urbana and formerly of Bellefontaine, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 in Vancrest of Urbana.

He was born in Springfield, OH on June 3, 1944, the son of the late Gail and Myrtle (Myers) Jacobs. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Dan Jacobs.

On January 9, 1978, in San Diego, CA, he married Karen Lee (Andrews) Jacobs and she survives in Urbana.

He is also survived by his daughter, Annette (Jim) Briggs of Russells Point, OH and son, Wayne Jacobs of Bellefontaine, two grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, a sister, Darlene Kay Knox of Springfield, OH and two brothers, Bob (Judy) Jacobs of Urbana and Donald Ray (Debbie) Jacobs of Monroe, MI and several nieces and nephews.

Ronald attended Christ Our King Church in Bellefontaine and had worked for Chu Industries in California for five years before moving back to Ohio. He then worked several years for Grafalloy, making tennis rackets before going to work at local farms as a farmhand. In his younger years, he enjoyed fishing with his mother.

The Jacobs family wishes to give a special thank you to the staff of Hospice of Dayton and the Vancrest of Urbana staff for their wonderful care.

A chaplain from Hospice of Dayton will officiate a private family memorial service at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 in the Community Room in Vancrest of Urbana, 2380 US Rt. 68, Urbana, OH 43078. Private burial will be in Zanesfield Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45458.

EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, Bellefontaine is honored to serve the Jacobs family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com