MECHANICSBURG - Ronald Lee Compton, 65, of Mechanicsburg passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family.

Ron was born September 12, 1953 in Marysville, Ohio. He was a 1971 graduate of Mechanicsburg High School.

He served his country for 8 years in the United States Air Force as a Radio Communications Analysis Specialist. He was stationed many places, including Texas, Japan, Florida, and Germany. For many years he volunteered with his grandson, Leo, for the Honor Flight, Columbus.

He enjoyed sports, especially the Cincinnati Reds, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Ohio State Athletics. He also enjoyed traveling, particularly to Las Vegas.

Ron loved to learn and attended several colleges earning multiple degrees. He first attended Morehead State University where he played football. He later attended the Ohio Institute of Photography earning an Associate of Arts. Lastly, he was a student at Devry University earning a Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems.

He worked for many years in IT, but most recently he worked in Change Management at JP Morgan Chase in Columbus.

Ronald is survived by his loving wife, Vicki L. (Yocom) Compton; sons, Michael C. and Richard A. Compton; grandson, Leo G. Compton; sister, Carol A. Compton; brothers W. Dale (Bonni) and Jack W. Compton; mother-in-law, Martha Yocom; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jack W. and Kathryn L. (Stevens) Compton and father-in-law, Roland "Yogi" Yocom.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 4-7 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019 in the Kathryn Burnham Multipurpose Building located at the Goshen Memorial Park, 4150 South Parkview Road, Mechanicsburg, OH. A Celebration of Life will be held at 7 p.m. with Pastor Mimi Ault officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Mechanicsburg American Legion Post 238.

Memorial contributions may be made to Honor Flight Columbus, Inc., P.O. Box 12036, Columbus, OH 43212 (or online at www.honorflightcolumbus.org); Champaign County Animal Welfare League, 3858 State Route 56, Mechanicsburg, OH 43044 (www.ccawl.com); or Precision Cancer Medicine Fund, #315680, The James Cancer Hospital, 660 Ackerman Rd., Columbus, Ohio 43218.

