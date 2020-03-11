SPRINGFIELD - Ronald Lester Callicoat, 77, of London and formerly of South Vienna and Mechanicsburg, gained his wings on March 9, 2020 at the Madison Health Hospital, London. He was born January 23, 1943 in Piqua, Ohio to William Lester and Mae (Robinson) Callicoat.

He graduated from Mechanicsburg High School in 1961. In 2001, Ron retired from International Harvester after 35 years of service. Ron married Jane Kay (Clemans) on October 9, 1971. They had two boys, Ty and Troy. Ron and Jane loved their farm life including raising show cattle for their children and other youth to show at the Clark County Fair and other Ohio fairs.

Ron was a member at the Plattsburg United Church of Christ and the Clark County Cattlemen Association. His love for the OSU Buckeyes was unwavering! What gave him the most joy over the past few decades was his grandchildren; helping his son, Ty, on the farm; and cheering on anything Buckeyes with son, Troy.

He is survived by his devoted sons, Ty (Robyn) of South Vienna, OH and Troy (Natalie) of Dublin, OH; five grandchildren: Evan, Aaron, Avery of South Vienna, OH and Blake and Vivian of Dublin, OH; brother, Jack Callicoat of Mechanicsburg; and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind several good friends to cherish his memory. He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife, Jane.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Monday, March 16 at Plattsburg United Church of Christ, 1715 S Urbana Lisbon Rd. South Charleston, OH 45368. Ron's funeral service will follow the visitation with Pastor Jeff Woodroof presiding. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Plattsburg United Church of Christ. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com