URBANA - Ronald Ray Dixon, A.K.A. "The Indian," ran out of parts for his 57 Chevy on February 15, 2019. He had a good run at the age of 70 years old. He was born on March 26, 1948 and is preceded in death by his father Ernest R. Dixon I and his son-in-law Michael Raterman. He is survived by his two wolf cubs, daughter, Amie Raterman and his son Ernest R. (Shelia) Dixon II, his loving grandchildren Cyerra, Chelsie, Bailey, Conner, Christopher, Tanner and his great-grandson, Liam, his mother, Rosie Dixon and his sister Joyce Coy, three nieces, great-nieces and nephews. He was a concrete finisher by trade and he also served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He was a loving son, father and grandfather who loved to tease and nickname everyone. He was always excited to share the music and movies he loved. His favorite moments were spending time with his family playing cards, spoons, scrabble, wrestling, football and Chicago style basketball. He will forever remain the undisputed champion of Risk and was the finder of lost things. Gone but not forgotten, he will shine through the morning sunlight and the soft breeze that touches your cheek and will always remain forever in our hearts. The celebration of Ronnie's life and his last journey will be with a private interment amongst family in the beautiful foothills of Kentucky. Services are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana and condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com

