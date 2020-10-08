1/1
Roschelle "Shelley" Huffman
NORTH LEWISBURG - Roschelle "Shelley" Huffman, 68, of Cable, went to be with Lord, Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in her home with her loving family by her side. She was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. She fought her lengthy battle courageously. However, "God saw you were getting tired, and a cure was not to be. So, he put his arms around her and whispered, come walk with me". Shelley was born December 7, 1951 in Urbana, Ohio the daughter of the late Walter and Katherine (Spain) Jackson. She was the daughter of Rose Mary who willingly and lovingly raised her as her own. Shelley was an instrumental member of the Middletown Church of God, Cable. Her true passion was sharing her faith and teaching children about the Lord. In 2015, Shelley retired as an executive secretary from Scott's Miracle Grow after 34 years of service. She was a member and treasurer for Scotts 20-year club. She enjoyed crafting, shopping, camping, spending time outdoors, and collecting Boyd Bears. She loved gardening and tending to her flowers. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially The babies. Shelley is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Gary Huffman; her son, Jonathan Mark Huffman; her grandson, Gary Fredrick; her brothers, Rhawn (Jenny) Jackson, Robin (Jodi) Jackson, Rex (Teresa) Jackson; her sisters, Redeana (Robert) James and Regeana (Herman) Ericson; sister-in-law Darlene Jackson, brother-in-law, Daniel (Gina) Huffman; as well as many cherished nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Rodney Steven Jackson. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. The use of face masks is required. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, October 11, 2020 in the FRESHWATER, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, North Lewisburg, Ohio. Private funeral service to celebrate Shelley's life will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 in the funeral home with Pastor John Instine officiating. In addition, Live Stream will be available on the Vernon Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 10:45 p.m. with the service beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Jenkins Chapel Cemetery, Cable, Ohio. Serving as pall bearers are Rhawn Jackson, Daniel Jackson, Anthony Jackson, Nathaniel Jackson, Brandon Jackson, Dusty Castle, Tyler Jackson and Justin Grimes. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Dayton Foundation, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420 or to the Middletown Church of God, 6205 E. St. Rt. 296, Cable, Ohio 43009. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
