URBANA - Rose E. Hayslip, 73, of Urbana passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in Mercy Health Urbana Hospital.

She was born March 28, 1946 in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harold William and Janet Louise (Good) VanZant. She was a 1964 graduate of Xenia High School.

Rose was a member of Southgate Baptist Church in Springfield. She was a past secretary and treasurer of Chapter 27 P.E.R.I. and was retired from Champaign County Department of Human Job and Family Services as an Administrative Assistant. Rose enjoyed traveling, reading, working in flower beds and knitting. She was an avid Disney fan and liked the Hallmark and HGTV channels. Rose especially loved spending time with her family and friends, but most of all her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband. Raymond E. Hayslip, Jr.; sons, Fred (Melissa) Harlow, Bobby (Lia) Hayslip, and Tim (Christina) Hayslip; grandchildren, Kristen, Tucker, Austien, Brevin, Reid, Daniel, Campbell, Jeremy, Montanna, Truman, Montgommery, Masonn, Brayden and Renay; brother, Donald (Julie) VanZant; sister, Sue Carol Irvin; brother-in-law, Terry Hayslip; sisters-in-law, Sandra (John, Sr.) Detwiler and Anita Sue; former sister-in-law, Thelma (Joe) Komar; and beloved friends, Sandra Radford, Diana Lyons, and Clara Ritchie; 25 nieces and nephews, numerous great nieces and nephews as well as numerous cousins, aunts and uncles.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Francis W. VanZant and brother-in-law, Robert Irvin.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 4-7 p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 in the funeral home with Pastor Bobby Hile officiating. Burial will follow at Nettle Creek Cemetery.

