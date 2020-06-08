Rose Marie Jenkins
VAN WERT - Rose Marie Jenkins, 83, of Grover Hill passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at Vancrest of Payne after her ongoing battle with Alzheimer's.

She was born April 8, 1937 in Urbana, Ohio to the late Frank and Geneva Cupps. She married the love of her life, Williard Jenkins, in 1967 and he preceded her in death.

Rose loved being a homemaker and her hobbies included baking, cooking, gardening, making crafts, and playing bingo.

Survivors include children Marv (Barb) Cupps of Mark Center, Jim (Patricia) Jenkins of Van Wert, Ben (Autumn) Jenkins of Fremont, IN, grandchildren John Cupps, Gary (Lacy), and Scott (Jennifer) Cupps, Parker and Dawson Jenkins, Tyler Messman, Conner, and Brently Jenkins, and many great- and great-great-grandchildren, as well as her siblings, Richard Kemp, Louise Pitts, and Sandra Harvey, all of Champaign Co., Ohio and Lillian and Rosie Burgie of Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her son Micheal Lontz, brother William Cupps, 3 step brothers, and 2 step sisters.

A family gathering will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be given in Rose's name to Vancrest of Payne.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

ALSPACH-GEARHART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is handling the arrangements.



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Inc
722 S Washington St
Van Wert, OH 45891
(419) 238-1112
