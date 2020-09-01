1/1
Roy Dale Dovel
URBANA - Roy Dale Dovel, 82, of St. Paris, Ohio passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 in the Northwood Nursing Home. Dale was born July 13, 1938 in St. Paris, the son of the late Leroy and Guytanna (Clark) Dovel. Dale proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1957-1961. He was retired in 1986 from the Springfield Air National Guard after 33 years, obtaining the rank of Master Sergeant, and working as a supply clerk. Dale enjoyed fishing and fixing things. But most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his loving family. Dale is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patricia (Cotterman) Dovel; his daughter, Jennifer Dovel; his sons, James (Dottie) Dovel and John Dovel; his grandchildren, Joey, Jeff, Jeremy, Hailey, Bentley, Taylor; his great-granddaughters, Bri and Raylen; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents; his step mother, Genevieve D. Dovel; his grandson, Teddy Dovel; his grandparents, Cary & Maud Dovel; his brother, Johnny Dovel. Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in the Myrtle Tree Cemetery, St. Paris.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Roy's memory to the Alzheimer's Association, Miami Valley Chapter, 31 West Whipp Road, Dayton, Ohio 45459. Arrangements are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH 43078
(937) 653-8888
