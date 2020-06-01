URBANA - Ruby Beatrice "Bea" Roush, 90, of Urbana, passed away Saturday, May 30,2020 in her home with her family by her side. She was born November 17, 1929 in Mingo, Ohio, the daughter of the late Charles and Florence (Neely) Newman. Beatrice was a member of the Mt. Carmel Friends Church, where she played the organ for over 60 years. She retired in 1989, after 15 years, from Graham Schools where she served as a school cook and teacher's aide. She enjoyed gardening and flowers. Beatrice was a homemaker and the most loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother ever. She is survived by her son, Timothy (Kathy) Roush; her daughters, Jo Layne (Fred) Geer and Sandy (John) Tapp; her grandchildren, Lori (Chuck) Gentis, Timothy J. Roush, Trevin Geer and Eli (Sarah) Tapp; her great-grandchildren, Ethan and Kirbie Gentis; sisters, Ilene Dibert, and Elaine Boystel; her brother-in-law, Hobart (Barb) Roush; as well as several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ivan "Leo" Roush and her brothers and sisters-in-law. The family would like to thank the entire VITAS Hospice care team for their love and support, as well as her care givers, Heather Watkins and Janet Watkins. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020 in the Mt. Carmel Friends Church with Pastor Jeremy Proudman officiating. Friends may call noon-1 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Cable, Ohio. Contributions may be made in Bea's memory to Mt. Carmel Friends Church, 3470 Kennard-Kingscreek Rd., Cable, Ohio 43009. Services are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.