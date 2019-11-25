URBANA - Ruby Grace Hunter, age 96, of Urbana passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 23, 2019. She was born on June 17, 1923 in Williamston, South Carolina to the late George and Mary (Sizer) Royal. In addition to her parents, Ruby is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harry B. Hunter Sr.; her son, Harry B. Hunter Jr.; sisters Mary M. Bonner, Jenny Saxon, Helen Webster, and Eleanor Wilson; and brothers James Royal, George Royal and Johnny Royal; and her dogs who she truly loved and were all rescues, JJ, Pumpkin, Patches and Sam. She leaves behind to forever cherish her memory daughters Patricia L. May, Ruby B. (Anthony'e) Jaby, Harriet E. Cheatham, Anna R. Allison and Anita L. (Bruce) Ladd; five grandchildren, Regina May, Mackenzie Allison, Melissa Cheatham, Eric Cheatham and Paul Allison Jr.; two great-grandchildren, Lucas and Emma Allison; and a brother, William T. Royal (Rosemary). Much love and thanks to special friend and caregiver Angela Noel. Ruby was a graduate of Claflin University and was a licensed practical nurse before getting married and raising her family. She attended St. Paul AME Church with her husband before his passing. A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME 9-10:30 a.m. with her funeral beginning at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Oak Dale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorial contributions to be made to Barely Used Pets, 844 Jackson Hill Rd., Urbana, OH 43078 in Ruby's honor. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com