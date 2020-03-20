WEST LIBERTY - Ruby J. Frost, 93, of West Liberty, passed away Thursday morning, March 19, 2020, at Green Hills Care Center.

She was born in Urbana on October 19, 1926, to the late John Raymond and Inez Lorraine (Toomire) Snarr. Ruby married Donn Wade Frost on August 23, 1945, in Champaign County, and he preceded her in death on June 21, 2009. She was also preceded in death by her son Corey Wade Frost; two sisters, Virginia Brecount and Janis Hayes; three brothers, Charles Snarr, John Raymond Snarr, and Robert Snarr; and a grandson, Stanley Grohowski.

A graduate of Concord High School, Champaign County, Ruby worked for many years in the banking business in West Liberty and Bellefontaine. She worked as a loan officer at Farmers National Bank and later Huntington National Bank. After retirement, Ruby worked in the gift shop at Ohio Caverns. She was a member of the West Liberty United Church of Christ, the Fort-Nitely group, and loved animals – especially her dogs Carmella and Jolee.

Ruby is survived by her daughters, Rebecca (Carl) Grohowski of Toledo, Ohio, and Anita Frost of Denver, Colorado; two grandchildren, Jay Fox and Grant (Elizabeth) Grohowski; three great-grandchildren, Sandra Grohowski, Alyssa Pelish, and Josh Dolan; two great-great-grandchildren, Alijah Gaines and Anastazia Grohowski; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Ruby's life will be held at a later date. She will be buried in Highland Memorial Cemetery next to her husband.

Memorial contributions may be made to the West Liberty United Church of Christ, 2123 Newell St., PO Box 427, West Liberty, OH 43357.

The family is being assisted by the staff of EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME, West Liberty, and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com