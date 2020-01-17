URBANA - Ruby M. Kauffman, 94 of Urbana, Ohio passed away to be in Heaven with her loving husband, Philip on Thursday, January 16, 2020 in the Ohio State Medical Center.

She was born November 12, 1925 in Champaign County, Ohio the daughter of the late Paul W and Gladys (Tomlin) Kite. Ruby graduated from Westville High School after attending all 12 years. Early in elementary school, Ruby met and fell in love with her beloved Philip.

She retired after 24 years of service as Head Cook for Graham Local School District.

She was a longtime and very active member of the Westville United Methodist Church; where she sang in the choir for over 40 years. She was a member of the Pythian Sisters and the Central Ohio Emmaus Community. Ruby was a great fan of the Ohio State football and basketball teams. She also enjoyed watching the Cleveland Cavaliers.

She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Van Hoose; son, Dennis (Barbara) Kauffman; sister, Betty Woods; grandchildren, Nathan Kauffman (Becky Willis and her daughter, Emily) and Alisha (Brian) Kulich, Joshua Grieser (Megan) and Bryan Grieser (Charisse).

She is preceded in death by her parents and by her husband, Philip and a grandson, Matthew Kauffman, her brothers, William (Jean) Kite and Charles (Rae Carol) Kite and Chris Woods.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in the Westville United Methodist Church with Pastor Del Bonar officiating. Burial will follow in Myrtle Tree Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Westville United Methodist Church, 76 N. State Route 560, Urbana, OH 43078.

