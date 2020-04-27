ST. PARIS - Russell (Rusty) E. Kaffenbarger, Jr., age 72, of Christiansburg, OH died peacefully at home on April 24, 2020. He was born in Springfield, OH on September 3, 1947 to the late Russell "Russ" and Roma Lee (Helson) Kaffenbarger, Sr. He was a 1965 graduate of Northwestern High School where he met his high school sweetheart Cheryl Ann (Warren). He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Cheryl Ann and their three daughters, Julie (Dave) Kindell of Christiansburg, OH, Kathy (Chris) Blumenstock of Ludlow Falls, OH and Meredith (Mike) Crabtree of St. Paris, OH, four grandsons, AJ (Jayden) Kindell, Geo Thornton, Christopher (Brittaney) Blumenstock, and Mathew Blumenstock, six granddaughters, Meaghan Thornton, Frankie Crabtree, Ashley Kindell, Mikayla Crabtree, Victoria Crabtree, Chloe Crabtree and Alicia (Chris) Walter, eight great-granddaughters, Hailey Kindell, Mya Salyer, Olivia Sanning, Charlotte Bowling, Tristin Walter, Sierra Blumenstock, Sydney Blumenstock and Skylar Blumenstock. He is also survived by 3 brothers, Jack (Jerry) Kaffenbarger, Tom (Laura) Kaffenbarger, and Tim (Jennifer) Kaffenbarge, 5 sisters, Evelyn (Don) Shumaker, Teresa Teft, Sonja (Jerry) Smith, Gayle (Perry) Collins, Bonnie (Rob) Dragoo and 1 special sister-in-law, Shirley Schetter and numerous nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his loving dog Rascal. Rusty retired from Stillwater Technologies, Troy, OH after 19 years of service. He was a retired Fire Chief of the Christiansburg Fire Dept. Rusty was very active in Troy View Church of God where he had been a deacon and a Sunday school teacher. Rusty was an avid Ohio state fan who encouraged others to despise that team up north. Private services will be held for immediate family. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Russell E. Kaffenbarger, Jr. memorial fund at Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Rd. 25 A, Troy, Ohio 45373. (www.troyview.org). ATKINS-SHIVELY FUNERAL HOME, St. Paris, Ohio is serving the family. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.