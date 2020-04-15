WEST LIBERTY - Russell "Russ" Erwin, 77, of West Liberty, was called home by his Savior on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in the Greenhills Retirement Community.

Russ was born November 25, 1942 in Urbana, the son of Gilbert and Laura (Cupps) Erwin. He was a 1960 graduate of Graham High School. In the past, Russ spent his career in Trucking Management; and most recently, retired from Fontaine Modification in Springfield. He was a member of the Urbana Church of Christ in Christian Union; where he held teaching and financial positions and served as Elder for 40 years. He was also a member of the Champaign County Gideons for many years where he served as Past President and Treasurer. His hobby was work; he will be remembered for fixing any problem on an engine.

He especially enjoyed spending time with his family. Russ was a man of prayer, integrity and respected by all who knew him. Russ is survived by his wife, Donna Lou (Bratka) Erwin; his children, Pamela (Butch) Lorton and Brian (Robbin) Erwin; his grandchildren, Adam (Sarah) Erwin and Alicia (Travis Speraw) Erwin, Amber, Amy, Andrew & Alyssa Lorton; 12 great grandchildren; his brother, Kenneth (Linda) Erwin and a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Nancy Erwin who passed on April 22, 2008.

Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. Private family services will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio with Pastor Mike Grable officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Dale Cemetery, Urbana. A procession will form prior to the graveside service for those wishing to show support. You may join the procession to the cemetery, however, due to the guidelines set forth by the Governor you must remain in your cars. Line up will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. In addition, Live Stream will be available on the Vernon Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 10:20 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 38104, Urbana, Ohio 43078. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.