LAKEVIEW and CABLE - Russell Lynn Boles, 72, of Lakeview, and Cable, OH, passed away early Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at his home.

Russell was born on December 8, 1947 in Springfield, OH, a son of the late Estel and Edith Fink Boles.

Russell is survived by two children, Angie (Nick) Sawmiller of Lakeview, and Brian Warren of Springfield, five grandchildren, Tiffany Dawn Jacobs, Breannah N. K. Sawmiller, Josh Warren, Sabreena Warren, and Charice Little, numerous great-grandchildren, three brothers, James (Georgianna) Boles of Cable, William (Joan) Boles of Springfield, and David (Zenaida) Boles of Las Vegas, NV, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Russell was a 1965 graduate of West Liberty High School. He studied at Hobart Welding School. Russell served with the Urbana Police Department in his early adult life and was a welder/machinist for most of his working career. His work took him across the United States, working in Idaho, Washington, Utah, at Cashman Equipment in Nevada, and Steel Products and Caterpillar Equipment in Ohio before retiring. He also owned and operated RB Welding. Russell enjoyed camping, "Flogging the Water," reworking guns, collecting Indian relics, and raising Mustang horses.

A celebration of his life will be on Sunday, January 5, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St., Lakeview.

