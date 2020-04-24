MECHANICSBURG - Russell Pack, 81, of Mechanicsburg, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in the Miami Valley Hospital. Russell was born February 4, 1939 in Lawrence County, Kentucky, the son of Arley and Ethel (Moore) Pack. Russell retired from P.M.I. in West Liberty, Ohio. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing Rook with his family as well as mowing his yard and doing yard work. Russell was an avid Bengals fan. But most of all, he loved his grandkids and watching them compete in sports. Russell is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Mary Ann Pack; his daughters, Deborah (Alan) Randolph and Tammy (Larry) Stadnyk; his son, Russell R. Pack; his grandchildren, Stephanie Nichols, Tina Gemienhardt, Gregory (Melissa) Randolph, Doug (Suzie) Randolph, Andrew Pack and Amber Pack; his great-grandchildren, Ashley Gemienhardt, Joel Gemienhardt, Morgan Nichols, Matt and Mason Baugh, Jacob Craig, Jason Yocom, Jordan and Chloe Randolph; his great-great-grandson, Colson Schambs; his brothers, Clyde and Willard Pack; his sister, Bessie Bostick; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; his grandson, Larry "L.J"Gemienhardt Jr.; and his great-great-grandson Maximus Craig. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. Private family services will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in the SKILLMAN, McDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg with Pastor Beverly Dixon officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Mutual Cemetery, Mutual, Ohio. A procession will form prior to the graveside service for those wishing to show support. You may join the procession to the cemetery, however, due to the guidelines set forth by the governor you must remain in your cars. Lineup will begin at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home, 257 W. Main St., Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.