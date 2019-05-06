URBANA - Russell R. Carney Jr., 61, of Urbana passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 in Vancrest of Urbana after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was born April 29, 1958 in Springfield, OH, a son of Russell R. and Dorothy M. (Kline) Carney Sr. Russell was a member of Christian Fellowship Church and was a retired nurse from Springfield Mercy Hospital.

Survivors include his parents, Russell R. and Dorothy M. Carney Sr.; son Brian Jeffrey Carney (Christine); grandchildren, Abigail and Sёamus; and sister, Teresa Black (Joe).

He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

The family will receive friends 1-2 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019 in Christian Fellowship Church, 2301 Valley Loop Road, Springfield, OH, where a service will be held at 2 p.m. with Pastor Dick Johnson officiating. Inurnment and military honors will follow the service in Nettle Creek Cemetery, Westville, OH.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Russell's memory to Hospice of Miami Valley, 46 N. Detroit St., Suite B, Xenia, OH 45385.

Arrangements are in the care of WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.walterfunerals.com.