ST. PARIS - Ruth A. Dovel, age 69, of St. Paris passed away on April 30, 2019 in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. Born on August 8, 1949 in Dayton, OH, Ruth was a daughter of the late Dan and Marjorie (Coomer) Williams. She married David Dovel on April 26, 1969 and they enjoyed 50 years of marriage. Ruth is survived by two children, April Dovel-Holdren and Hardin Dovel, both of St. Paris, and five grandchildren, Johnathan (Dorothea Welsh) Holdren, Kyle Dovel, Tim (Kendra) Dovel, Angel, Gavin, Maryann and Notahna Dovel and two great-grandchildren, Whiatt and Warren Dovel. She is also survived by a brother, David (Sue) Williams of Dayton, and a nephew, Jim Stafford of Alabama. In addition to her parents, a son, Scott Dovel, preceded her in death. Ruth worked for Infotel for many years. She enjoyed crocheting, visiting different Powwows across the country and her family. Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the ATKINS-SHIVELY FUNERAL HOME, 216 S. Springfield Street, Saint Paris, Ohio with Bishop Hellwig presiding. Burial will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery, N. Heck Hill Rd., St. Paris, Ohio. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday beginning at 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.