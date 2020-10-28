URBANA - Ruth Ann Henry, 91, of Urbana, Ohio went home to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at VanCrest of Urbana Health & Rehab. Ruth Ann was born September 25, 1929 in Urbana, Ohio the daughter of the late Ray Sellers and Laura (VanMeter) Stump. She retired as a cafeteria worker at Graham. Ruth Ann enjoyed her time as a 4-H sewing advisor. She also enjoyed coaching a softball team when her children were young. She had quite the green thumb and had beautiful flower beds every year. But most of all she enjoyed the time she spent with her large family. Ruth Ann loved attending Concord UMC, Renewed Strength Church in Westville and then later Faith Fellowship Church in Urbana. Praising God and sharing His goodness gave her great joy.

Ruth Ann is survived by her children, Anora Dike, Kenneth (Teresa) Roberts, Valerie (Jim) Maurice and Peggy (Niven) Jester; daughter-in-law, Georgia Roberts; 16 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews including a special niece, Rhonda Cassel and special friend, Molly Bradley.

She is preceded in death by her parents as well as husbands Gene Hill, William Roberts and Billy Henry and one son, Jack Roberts. The family would like to express a heartfelt thanks to Vancrest of Urbana Health & Rehab and to Hospice of Dayton for the special care given to Ruth Ann.

Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by the Governor's office. The use of face masks is required. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 in the Faith Fellowship Church, Urbana, Ohio with Pastor Michael Maurice officiating. The family will receive friends from 9-11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in the OakDale Cemetery, Urbana. Memorial contributions can be made in Ruth Ann's memory to Faith Fellowship Church, 236 Bloomfield Ave., Urbana, Ohio 43078.

Arrangements are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio.

