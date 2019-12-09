WEST LIBERTY - Ruth Ann McIntire, 57, of Urbana, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at Green Hills Community Center.

Ruth was born September 26, 1962 in Harlan County, KY to Barbara Lou (Collins) Myers. Ruth was adopted and raised by John Vinton Myers.

Ruth enjoyed reading, board games, video games, bird watching and her pets. She loved spending time with her family. Ruth was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and aunt. She will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her children, Thomas (Gabrielle) Alig and Addison (Brianne) Alig; grandchildren, Kaleigha Alig, Kinzlee Alig, McKenna Alig and Branson Alig; mother, Barbara Myers; father James R. Partin; siblings, Andy Myers and Tony (Lynn) Myers; nephews, Garrett Dunn and Henry Myers; niece, Brooks Myers.

She is preceded in death by her spouse, Marvin McIntire; adopted father, John Myers.

A memorial service will take place Friday, December 13, 2019 at 5 p.m. at the Rushsylvania Church of Christ, 170 Mill St. E, Rushsylvania, OH 43347. Arrangements are in the care of JENNINGS FARLEY & SEELEY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist in final expenses.

