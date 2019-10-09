URBANA - Ruth Antoinette "Toni" Buckney, 77, of Urbana, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 in Urbana Health and Rehab.

She was born October 2, 1942 in Urbana, Ohio, the daughter of Robert Hilbert Buckney and Anna Jane (Lancaster) Buckney Whetsel.

Toni was a 1960 graduate from Urbana High School. She retired from her position as a dietician at Mercy Health Urbana Hospital after many years of service. She was a member of Saint Paul AME Church in Urbana, Ohio. She enjoyed baking and crocheting. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Whitney Buckney; sons, Ben (Holly) Buckney and Kandale "Champ" Harrison; goddaughter, Diane; grandchildren, Ayden, Adelyne, Kenleigh, Kyrie, and Aaliyah; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many close friends including Geri Wilson and Dixie Gonsalves.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Teresa B. Montalvo and Shirley Lynn; brother, Robert Neil Buckney; and stepfather, Raymond Whetsel.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of the Mausoleum in OakDale Cemetery, Urbana with Pastor Carl Vactor officiating.

