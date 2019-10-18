URBANA - Ruth C. Stevens, 92, passed away October 13, 2019 in Buhler, Kansas. She was born on July 8, 1927 in Tribune, KS, a daughter of Charles and Marie (Schrader) Ott.

Ruth was known to many as the "Wal-Mart Lady" and retired as a greeter from the Urbana store after serving the company 28 years. She was a classy and elegant woman who loved to read, especially novels by Sandra Brown and Nora Roberts. But what Ruth loved the most was her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and always put her family's needs first. Ruth was patient, kind and understanding to all.

Survivors include her children, Terry Ressler, Tanis (Bill) Kates, Tim (Sheryl) Ressler and Troy (Nancy) Stevens; grandchildren, Toby, T.J., Ted, Brandy, Tina, Travis, Stevie, Stephanie, Nema, Troy, Kobie and Laythyn; and numerous great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Stevens in 1992; grandson, Ty Ressler; and sister, Retta Crutcher.

Family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in the WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Urbana.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Walter & Lewis Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.