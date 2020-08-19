1/
Ruth Foss
1931 - 2020
MECHANICSBURG - Ruth K. Foss, 89 of Mechanicsburg, passed away, Sunday, August 16, 2020 in Urbana Place.

She was born August 1, 1931 in Portsmouth, Ohio the daughter of the late Joseph and Emma (Hornikel) Jones. Ruth is a longtime member of St. Michael Church, Mechanicsburg. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ruth is survived by her son, Charles E. "Chuck" (Terri) Foss; son-in-law, Barry Dunham; her grandchildren, Tyler Dunham, Chris (Lindsey) Foss, Laura (Dunham) (husband, Fabian) Vigil and Becky Dunham; great grandchildren, Grayson Foss, Haddie Foss, Sebastian Vigil and Lily Vigil; brothers and sisters, William J. (Doris) Jones, Janet (Herschel) Burkes and Carole (Bob) May, as well as several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Paul Howard Foss, daughter, Debra Kay (Foss) Dunham, grandson, Nikolas Edward Foss, brother, Clarence Jones, and her sisters, Helen (Jones) Wheeler and Louella (Jones) Foss.

Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. The use of face masks is required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in St. Mary Church, Urbana with Father Matt Lee Celebrant. The family will receive friends from 9-10 a.m. prior. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mutual, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Paws Animal Shelter, 135 West Route 36, Urbana, Ohio 43078. Service are entrusted to the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
AUG
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Funeral services provided by
Skillman, McDonald & Vernon Funeral Home
257 West Main Street
Mechanicsburg, OH 43044
937-834-3445
