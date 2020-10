URBANA - Ruth Henry, 91, of Urbana died Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Vancrest of Urbana Health & Rehab. A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 in the Faith Fellowship Church, Urbana, Ohio. Visitation is 9-11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in the OakDale Cemetery, Urbana. Arrangements are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana.