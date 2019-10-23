MIDDLEBURG - Ruth Ellen Larry, 83 of Middleburg, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in The Memorial Gables Nursing Home, Marysville, Ohio with her family by her side. A memorial service to celebrate Ruth Ellen's life will be held at 6:00 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Quest Community Church, 110 South St. West Liberty with Pastor Bill Walker and Rev. Jim Taylor officiating. The family will receive friends from 3-6 p.m. prior to the service. Services are entrusted to FRESHWATER, MCDONALD & VERNON Funeral Home, North Lewisburg, Ohio.