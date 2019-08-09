ST. PARIS - Ruthanna L. Garver (Iggy), 95, of Vancrest of Urbana, Ohio, formerly of St. Paris, died on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in Vancrest of Urbana. She was born on October 21, 1923 in Thackery, Ohio to Clay and Nelly (Ray) Leonard, both deceased. A 1941 graduate of St. Paris High School, she was employed as a secretary in the Graham School District for seven years. With her husband Kenneth, she served as a missionary of the Lutheran Church in Liberia, West Africa for three years and as a secretary at the Lutheran Theological Seminary in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for 10 years. She retired as co-owner of K&I Hardware in St. Paris in 1985. She and her husband, Kenneth W. Garver, were married in the St Paris Lutheran Church on August 4, 1940, where they both served in many ways throughout the years. Ruthanna is survived by her three daughters: Sally L (Phil) Louden of Columbus, Kathy A. (David) Zimmerman of St. Paris and Jennifer L. (Wayne) Goodfellow of Springfield. Seven grandchildren also survive, Sean Louden of Beavercreek, Wendy (Erik) Butts of Columbus, Philip (Molly) Louden, Jr. of Chicago, John Errett of Fairborn, Tony (Leanna) Errett of Fairborn, Kim (Brad) Berg of Springfield, Lori (Ken) Black of Urbana. also surviving are 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, son Kenneth, great-granddaughter, Virginia Errett, son-in-law Dick Errett and two sisters, Rebekah (Allen) Huffman and Leah (Marold) Lavy. Funeral services will be held at noon. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in Covenant Lutheran Church, 103 S. Church Street, St. Paris, Ohio. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Saint Paris, Ohio. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. to noon prior to the service on Tuesday in the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 614, St. Paris, Ohio or the , 31 Whipp Road, Dayton, Ohio 45459. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com