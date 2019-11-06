URBANA - Sally J. Herndon, 63 of Urbana, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in Springfield Regional Medical Center.

She was born July 18, 1956 in Urbana, Ohio. Sally was a 1974 graduate of Urbana High School and a graduate of El Comino College. She was a lifelong volunteer at various churches throughout the United States. Sally was a very independent and eccentric individual who had a big heart.

Sally is survived by her mother, Carolee Ann (Kite) Herndon; brothers, Ted (Karen) Herndon and Michael (Michelle) Herndon; nieces and nephews, Mindy Carlson, Jody (Matthew) Bost, Robert (Kaci) Herndon, Stacey (Chris) Domer, Samuel, Elizabeth and Silas Herndon; several aunts, uncles, cousins, great nieces and nephews and a close friend, Lisa Newberry.

She was preceded in death by her father, James Edward Herndon.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will take place at a later date in Terre Haute Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Wherehouse Food Pantry, In care of UUMC, 238 North Main St., Urbana, Ohio 43078.

