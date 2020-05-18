URBANA - Sally Lou (Minister) Mackey, 86, of Urbana, Ohio, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, May 17, 2020. She was born February 21, 1934 in Chauncey, Ohio the daughter of Charles F and Leona Minister spent her life helping others. She was a Special needs program director. She worked with special needs women in Madison, Ohio for many years. She enjoyed church, crocheting, knitting, gardening, canning, and quilting. She was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church and formerly, the Urbana Quilting Club. She was an avid member of the Champaign County YMCA and not a person went by her that she didn't talk to. All her family and friends meant a lot to her and she loved spending time with them. Sally is survived by her Husband, Thomas T Mackey; her sons, Kevin (Kathy) Mackey, Mark Mackey, Tina (Mark) McSwain, and Timothy Mackey; 5 grandchildren, Charles, Theron, Heather, Alexandra and Ryan; 1 great-grandchild, Alexandria; sister, Sue Ann Minister, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister, brother, and daughter-in-law. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Services entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from May 18 to May 19, 2020.