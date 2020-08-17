1/1
Samantha L. "Sam" Leaman
URBANA - Samantha L. "Sam" Leaman, 24, of Urbana, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in her home. Samantha was born June 28, 1996 in Springfield, Ohio. Samantha was a 2016 graduate of Urbana High School. She was a member of the Recovery Zone in Urbana. Samantha enjoyed art, drawing and watching anime, video games, ATV off-roading, swimming and going to amusement parks. Samantha is survived by her parents, Pamela (Denver) Elsass and David (Kathy) Huff; her siblings, Stephanie (Amber) Hill, Ellen "Shi" (Jason) Smith and Shawn Meadows; her grandfather, Bob Leaman; many aunts and uncles as well as 5 nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Ellen Leaman, Betty Elsass and Clayton Whiteside; her uncle, Russell Cotterman; and her good friend, Nathen Salyer. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. The use of a face mask is required. A gathering of family and friends will be held noon-2 .pm. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family with Pastor Chris Livingston officiating. Memorial contributions may be made in Samantha's memory to the family in care of Vernon Funeral Home, 235 Miami Street, Urbana, Ohio 43078. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH 43078
(937) 653-8888
