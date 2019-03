BEAVERCREEK - Sandra I. Baker of Beavercreek and formerly of Urbana passed away Monday, February 25, 2019 at Hospice of Dayton after years of declining health. She was surrounded by loving family and friends when she passed.

Sandy was born January 20, 1945 in Greensburg, Pennsylvania to Ed and Jane Inghram. After high school, she attended Edinboro University to pursue a degree in education. She later completed her studies at The University of Pittsburgh.

Sandy began her career at Urbana City Schools as a substitute music teacher, but spent most of her career teaching language arts at Urbana Junior High. In addition to teaching, Sandy was also a longtime cheerleading advisor, an assistant track coach, and even directed a musical. She retired after 30+ years of service to Urbana City Schools.

While in Urbana, Sandy was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, where she was active in the choir and served as a Deacon. It was through the church that she met her husband Ed, to whom she was married 36 years.

Sandy was involved in several clubs and numerous community activities throughout her many years in Urbana. She also had a love of music and enjoyed playing the piano.

After retiring, Sandy and Ed moved to Beavercreek to be closer to family. She then spent her days playing bridge, participating as a member of the local senior center, and enjoying time with her children and grandchildren. Sandy was particularly fond of attending the many events and activities of her three grandsons.

Sandy is survived by her husband Ed Baker, son Stephen Paxton of Kettering, daughter Amy Samborsky of Bellbrook, grandsons Nolan, Parker, and Hudson, and her mother Jane Inghram of Beavercreek.

She is preceded in death by her father, Ed Inghram and her sister, Janie Inghram.

A celebration of Sandy's life will be held at a later date.