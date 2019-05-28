BEAVERCREEK - Sandra I. Baker of Beavercreek, and formerly of Urbana, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019 at Hospice of Dayton. She was surrounded by loving family and friends when she passed.

A celebration of Sandy's life will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church of Urbana at 1 p.m. The service will be followed by a gathering in the Fellowship Hall at the church. Light refreshments will be provided.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sandy's name to Paws of Urbana or The Humane Society of Greater Dayton.