URBANA - Sandra "Sandy" Kay Santos, 60, of Urbana, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019 in her home. She was born on July 16, 1958, in Urbana, the daughter of Samuel Santos Sr. and Wilma (Brake) Santos. Sandy is survived by her beloved mother, Wilma; siblings, Sam Santos, Saul Jose Santos and Susan Santos; niece, Megan Santos; and her four-legged son, Rascal. She is preceded in death by her father, Samuel; and brother, Stephen "Spanky" Santos. Sandy worked at the Ohio Masonic Home and previously at Bauer Stoves. She had a heart of gold, always caring for others and she was dedicated to taking care of the elderly. Sandy was a wonderful daughter, sister and aunt who was fun loving and free spirited and will be missed by all those who knew her. Viewing will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME with a service beginning at 6:30 p.m. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.