URBANA - Sandra L. (Copas) Day, 72, of Urbana, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2019. She was born on February 5, 1947, in Urbana, the daughter of the late Lee and Ada (Markin) Copas. Sandra is survived by her beloved husband of 31 years, Phil Day; children, Sherry Rogan, Angie (Brian) Coleman and Larry (Laura) Johnson; step-children, Donald (Ann) Day, Owen (Kyong) Day, Roger Day and Tiffany (Daniel) Kiely; grandchildren, Jessica (Anthony) Shoemaker, Thomas (Rachel) Rogan, Caleb Rogan (Amber Wilson), Brooke (Sam) Carroll, Taylor Coleman, Michael (Nicole) Miller, Shane Ware (Casey Kendrick), Madison Johnson, Logan Johnson; numerous step-grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Bonnie Maddox, Bea (Bud) Young, Robert (Margaret) Copas, Ruby Jones, Ruth Ann Copas, Terry (Nancy) Copas, Paul Copas, Linda (Cork) Wallace and Vickie Lee; sister-in-law, Juanita Copas; special friend, Bo; special friend who thought of her as a second mom, Breanna Stevens; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her son, Lester Johnson; brothers, Donald Copas and Buddy Copas; and special friend, Gail. Sandra worked at Buckles Automotive for many years and at the age of 59, after 13 years, she retired from Honeywell. She loved traveling, camping, fishing, cooking, and singing in her rocking chair, but above all else, Sandra adored her family. Every second spent with them was the best time of her life. Nothing was more important to her than her family and the memories created will live on through the legacy she passed on to her loved ones. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME with services beginning at 6 p.m. Her son-in-law, Pastor Brian Coleman will be officiating. Graveside services will be on Thursday, June 13 at 9 a.m. at Maple Grove Cemetery, North Lewisburg. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.