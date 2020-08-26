INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Sandra (Sandy) Lee Valentine, 77, of Indianapolis, passed away on August 16.

Sandy was born Sandra Lee Dempsey in Urbana, Ohio to Cecil and Clara Dempsey on August 23, 1942. She graduated Urbana High School in 1960 and married William (Bill) Frank Valentine on May 20, 1962. She spent most of her life providing a beautiful home for her husband and two children before doting over her grandchildren.

Sandy is survived by her husband of 58 years, William Frank Valentine, her son William Spencer Valentine and daughter Betsy Jo Whitmore. She will also be missed by her grandchildren, Carly Whitmore (20), Finnegan Valentine (11) and Millicent Valentine (10), as well as her surviving siblings, sister Jo and her brother Jerry.

No public funeral arrangements will be held because she loathed attending funerals and didn't want one for herself.

The family asks that no flowers or plants be sent. Rather, memorials may be given in her name to The Riley Cheer Guild at https://rileycheerguild.org/donate because she couldn't stand the thought of a child being sick, hungry, unsafe or not hugged enough.

Her life was sparked by a love of people. Her family frequently noted that she "never met a stranger," striking up friendly conversations daily with friends she had not met before.

Her grandchildren will always remember Sandy Valentine's Rule: "If you can't say anything nice, don't say anything at all," as should we all.