URBANA - Sandra S. "Sandy" Conley, 71, of Urbana, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in the Springfield Regional Medical Center, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. A funeral will be on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in the funeral home. Burial will follow at OakDale Cemetery, Urbana.