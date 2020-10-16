URBANA - Sandra S. "Sandy" Conley, 71 a lifelong resident of Urbana, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in the Springfield Regional Medical Center, Springfield, Ohio. Sandy was born February 21,1949 in Urbana, Ohio. She was a 1967 graduate of Urbana High School. On April 19, 1968, she married the love of her life, Harold A. Conley. Sandy retired from Home Health Care after serving many years. After retirement, Sandy and Harold served as owners & operators of Courtney's Cupboard. Sandy was a lifetime member of the Urbana Moose as well as the Fraternal Order of Eagles 979. She enjoyed traveling and shopping. Sandy is survived by her husband of 52 years, Harold Conley; daughters, Melissa (Randy) McGuffey and Carolyn Messer; brother, Pete (Linda) Lewis; her grandchildren, Justin (Jess) , Kevin, Raif (Alicia) , Brandon and Courtney; great grandchildren, Liana, Lily and Clay; mother-in-law, Virginia Fay Conley; sisters-in-law, Carol (Mike), Robin and Edie as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, John Lewis and Nancy (Roach) Cannon as well as her father-in-law, Charles Conley. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. The use of face masks is required. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in the funeral home with Pastor Dan Leiker officiating. Burial will follow at OakDale Cemetery, Urbana. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.