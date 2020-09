URBANA - Sandra Sue Spence, 69, of Urbana died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in her residence. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Faith Fellowship Church, 236 Bloomfield Ave., Urbana. The family will receive friends 9-10 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in OakDale Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana.