URBANA - Sandy Legge, 69, of Urbana passed away Friday, January 3, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family.

Sandy was born August 17, 1950, the daughter of Willard and Dixie Williams. She attended the Lighthouse Tabernacle Church. In her free time, she enjoyed playing the piano, singing, sewing, arts and crafts, tending to the flowers. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.

Sandy is survived by her daughter Robin (Bill) VandenNoven; brother James (Sondra) Williams; sisters Janette Tully, Peggy Williams, Dixie (Daryl) Maggart; along with several nieces, nephews and other relatives including special cousins Bill Caraway, Connie McNeely, Patricia Smith; special friends Vicki Eckstein, Terry Macy and many more friends and loved ones too numerous to list; beloved father of daughter Robin and sincere friend Steve Horsley.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Daniel Legge; her grandparents; a niece, Sherry; along with several others.

Funeral services will be held at noon, Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio with Pastor Rick Clos and Pastor Doug Dahms officiating. The family will receive friends 10 a.m.-noon prior to the service. Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum in Oakdale Cemetery, Urbana, Ohio

