MECHANICSBURG - Sean A. Riley, 48, of Springfield, Ohio (formerly Mechanicsburg) went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born January 17, 1972 in London, Ohio, the son of Clyde Riley and Charlene Riley. Sean is survived by a big blended family. He was dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his mother's daughters/Sean's sisters, Kim (Tom) Layne, Karla (Brad) Herron, and Kris (Pete) Blaker/Parks; as well his father's children, David (Doris) Riley, Debbie Riley, and Kathy Riley; and several nieces and a nephew. Sean graduated from Mechanicsburg High School with the class of 1990. He was a professional mason (brick and block layer) by trade. In traveling around Ohio, he would always point out all the countless schools, commercial buildings, residences, and private jobs in which he had worked. He loved the outdoors and working with his hands. He enjoyed fishing, his tattoos, going on snow mobile trips, making you laugh with his silly impersonations, and a good comeback. Friends referred to him as "Rowdy Riley". Sean was known for raising a little heck from time to time. Sean was smart, talented, funny, quick-witted, with an unbelievable memory, and a deep and abiding faith. He was a proud American. He expressed his views by voting just days before his death. He didn't try to hide his struggles. He knew the battle and challenges he faced because of them. Sean showed up in times of need when most would turn and look away. He had a passion for giving back and helping others. So much so, that his last act on this earth was giving the gift of life to others thru organ donation. Sean loved his family and his family loved him right back. He will be missed every day. Sean is preceded in death by his parents, infant brother Joseph, his niece Lauren, and his beloved dog Riley. A private memorial service celebrating his life will be scheduled at a later date. He will be laid to rest at Maple Grove Cemetery, Mechanicsburg. Arrangements are entrusted to SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
