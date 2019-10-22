URBANA - Sharon Annabelle "Belle" Beaty, 71 of Urbana, Ohio passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in Urbana Health and Rehab with her family by her side.

She was born May 30, 1948 in Urbana, Ohio the daughter of Walter and Mary (Jenkins) Neer. Sharon was a 1966 graduate of Urbana High School. She attended Urbana Friends Church. She worked 48 years at Honeywell/Grimes and was part of the Grimes Century Club. She was a member of the Peoples Advantage 50 Club.

Sharon was an Urbana band parent and 4H cooking and craft advisor.

She enjoyed word puzzles, crafts and cooking; her specialty was her pickle burger.

She also enjoyed traveling and especially trips to Tennessee with her family.

Sharon is survived by her daughter, Shawn (Beaty) and her husband Robert Bennett and special grand turtle, Tina which she loved to make turtle clothes for; siblings, Charles (Kay) Neer, Mary (Robert) Hildreth, Jim Neer and Karen Sue Neer; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and special friends, Charlotte and Cora.

She was preceded in death by her parents and family, Betty (Sam) Metz, Dorothy (Maurice) Wheeler, Walter Junior (Connie) Neer, Lewis (Judy) Neer, Jerry (Mary Alice) Neer, Mary Neer, Barbara Neer and Elizabeth Neer.

The family would like to offer a special thanks to Kindred Hospice, the nurses at the Springfield Cancer Center and volunteer, Jack Dotson, Missy, Michael, Jodi, Dick and Sara.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-7 P.M. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 P.M. on Friday, October 25, 2019 in the funeral home with Pastor Richard Keeran and Pastor Jacob Haywood officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.

Serving as pall bearers will be, Jack Metz, Scott Hildreth, Rob Bennett, Brian Neer, Norm Music, J.T. Hilterbran and honorary pall bearers, Blake Hildreth and Carson Vesey.

Memorial contributions Springfield Cancer Center, Springfield, Ohio.

