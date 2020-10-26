1/1
Sharon Diane Petry
URBANA - Sharon Diane Petry, age 72, of Urbana passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. She was born on August 23, 1948 in Richmond, Indiana to the late Vernon Dwight and Ida Caroline (Orth) McClain. In addition to her parents, Sharon is preceded in death by her husband, David Petry. She leaves behind her four children, Jim (Mindy) Petry, Tina (Warren) Brown, Amy Petry, and April (Brian) Petry Brisley; grandchildren Kourtney Petry, A.J. Petry, Dillon Brown, and Kassie Williams. Sharon is also survived by her siblings: Donna Alexander, Ira (Gail) McClain and Dwight McClain; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Sharon was an STNA for Springcreek Nursing Home for 23 years. She was devoted to her faith and was a member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church. Sharon's world revolved around her family, in particular, her grandchildren who were the light of her life. She was a fighter and could put a smile on anyone's face. Sharon will be deeply missed by all that knew her. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, Urbana with her funeral service following on Friday, October 30 at 11 a.m., Pastor John Pollock officiating. Sharon will be laid to rest at Oak Dale Cemetery. Condolences and memorial contributions may be made to the family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Walter & Lewis Funeral Home
642 South Main Street
Urbana, OH 43078
(937) 653-4227
