MECHANICSBURG - Sheila J. York, 66, of Springfield, Ohio passed away in her home. She was born February 14, 1954 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Carroll M. and Belva (Byerley) Ropp. Sheila was a graduate of Mechanicsburg High School. She worked for many years at Columbia Gas. She was a very private person and enjoyed reading. She is survived by her siblings, John Ropp, Sharon (William) Kerns and Tina (Frank) Magyar; as well as several nieces and nephews. Sheila is preceded in death by her parents; her husband and soul mate, Grant York; and her sister, Carolyn Ropp. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Services are entrusted to SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com