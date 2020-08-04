1/
Sheila J. York
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sheila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MECHANICSBURG - Sheila J. York, 66, of Springfield, Ohio passed away in her home. She was born February 14, 1954 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Carroll M. and Belva (Byerley) Ropp. Sheila was a graduate of Mechanicsburg High School. She worked for many years at Columbia Gas. She was a very private person and enjoyed reading. She is survived by her siblings, John Ropp, Sharon (William) Kerns and Tina (Frank) Magyar; as well as several nieces and nephews. Sheila is preceded in death by her parents; her husband and soul mate, Grant York; and her sister, Carolyn Ropp. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Services are entrusted to SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Skillman, McDonald & Vernon Funeral Home
257 West Main Street
Mechanicsburg, OH 43044
937-834-3445
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved