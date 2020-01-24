URBANA - Sherill Roger O'Brien, 90, of Springfield, went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in Springfield Regional Medical Center.

He was born December 14, 1929 in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Vernon A. and Mary J. (Wisecup) O'Brien. He was a 1949 graduate of Madison Rural School. Sherill served his country in the Army National Guard. He retired from International Harvester after 34 years of service.

He was a devoted and active member of the Urbana Church of Christ in Christian Union; he loved serving his church and community.

He enjoyed woodworking and was a jack of all trades, always willing to help others. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 70 yrs., Marie (Barker) O'Brien; his daughter, Vicki (Bruce) Sigman; his sons, Ronald (Denise), Robert and Jeffrey (Beth) O'Brien; his daughter-in-law, Nancy O'Brien; brother, Jerry (Jeanne) O'Brien; two sisters, Maxine Wells and Linda (Dieter) Stiglitz; 12 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his son, Roger Owen O'Brien; brothers, Loy, Vernon Jr., Richard, Donald and Wayne; and his infant grandchildren, Cheryl Marie Sigman and Jeffrey Todd O'Brien.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 4-7 p.m. Monday, January 27, 2020 at VERNON FUNERAL HOME in Urbana, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in the Urbana Church of Christ in Christian Union with Pastor Mike Grable officiating.

Burial will follow in the Sedalia Cemetery, Range Township, Midway, Ohio.

