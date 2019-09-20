URBANA - Sherman Eugene "Gene" Woods, 79, of Urbana, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 in his home.

He was born April 8, 1940 in Urbana to the late Sherman and Juanita (Lackey) Woods.

Gene enjoyed fishing and playing cards. He also had a wonderful sense of humor and loved telling jokes and spending time with his family. He was a member of the Eagles of Indian Lake and the Moose Lodge of both Urbana and Indian Lake.

He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Marie (Huffman) Woods; daughters, Dorinda Doty (John Williams), and Kimberly (Andy) Daniels; grandchildren, Travis Hill, Jordan (Aaron) Sidders, Rylie Daniels; brother, Robert D. (Pamela) Woods; and several nieces and nephews.

Per Gene's wishes, no services will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Urbana Moose Lodge #1215 Scholarship Fund, 632 Mosgrove St., Urbana, Ohio 43078; or donor's favorite charity.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com