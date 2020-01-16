Sherman Lee McKellop

URBANA - Sherman Lee McKellop, age 81, of Urbana passed away unexpectedly on January 15, 2020 at Mercy Hospital. He was born on December 16, 1938 to the late Berle and Bertha (Fox) McKellop in Urbana. In addition to his parents, Sherman is preceded in death by his son, Jerry McKellop. He leaves behind to forever cherish his memory his beloved wife of 54 years, Edna (Canter) McKellop; children, Tammi (Larry) Baker, Kim McKellop, Terry Joe (Jill) McKellop, Annette (Richard) Hamai, Dennis McKellop and Jason McKellop. Sherman is also survived by his siblings, Nancy (Phil) Frye, Jim McKellop, Sue (Jim) Brecount and Phillip (Nancy) McKellop, as well as 15 grandchildren and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren. Sherman served his country in the United States Navy and was a proud veteran. He was always on the go and never met a stranger. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
